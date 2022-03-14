Solapur (Maharashtra): At least seven devotees were killed and forty others injured on Sunday night as the tractor they were travelling in was rammed by a truck near Lamboti village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said, adding that those injured have been admitted to the government hospital in the city for treatment.

The devotees were residents of Kadamwadi in Tuljapur Taluka and had left for Pandharpur in a tractor on Ekadashi. On the way from Solapur to Pandharpur via Mohol, the tractor was hit by a truck (MH12 TV 7348) from the rear, between Kondi and Kegaon.

The impact of the crash was such that seven devotees were killed on spot. Upon receiving information, the police and administration reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

