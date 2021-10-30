Mumbai: Aryan Khan, who was languishing in the jail, will be released on Saturday as the jail authorities have collected the bail order copy. In the five-page order, the High Court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the High Court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence. The single bench of Justice NW Sambre granted bail to Aryan Khan on Thursday, 25 days after he was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The High Court also granted bail to his co-accused and friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and were booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale or purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment to commit an offence.

Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison since October 8 after they were sent to judicial custody. Dhamecha has been lodged at the Byculla women's prison since October 8.

Also read: Aryan Khan gets bail: Suhana Khan shares childhood pictures with her brother, says 'I love you'