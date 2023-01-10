Mumbai (Maharashtra): Money and background are not important if one wants to succeed in life. If we have willpower and grit and determination to succeed in life nothing is impossible. Rupali Kapse, the daughter of a daily wage worker, proved it right by clearing Maharashtra Public Service Examination (MPSC) and has been selected as an officer.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rupali said, "I had planned to take the competitive exam since I was in the 12th standard. But, I started studying when I was in the final year of B Tech. But Covid played a spoilsport and no competitive exams were conducted for two years. I had to struggle a lot as I aimed for a job by cracking Public Service Exams."

"Everyone has financial problems. However, it is in our hands whether to carry those problems or overcome them and move forward. I also faced financial constraints. However, they did not deter me from achieving my goal. My mother works as a maid while my father is a daily wage labourer. Our family lives in a small house," she recalled.

Rupali said, "When I was doing B Tech I used to get a stipend. After that, I joined the State Commission for Women as a trainee. From there I started saving money. With that income, I met my financial expenses and on the other hand, I continued my studies. We had a digital literacy project. My house ran for two years on the remuneration received from that project."

Rupali said, "I had my schooling in my village. After joining college, I used to study by doing farm work and daily chores at my home. So, I didn't study for 10 to 12 hours like others. But, I used to study as needed and when the exams were announced. However, due to consistency, I have seen this success today."