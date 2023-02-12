Mumbai: Data Analytics and Consulting emerged as major recruiters at IIT Bombay, with 33 per cent of the total domestic job offer made between 2014 and 2018 coming from these two sectors alone, according to a study of five-year placement data by a group of researchers at the institute.

In this regard, speaking to ETV Bharat, Vikas Shinde, a student leader of the Maharashtra Student Association, mentioned that "Pandit Nehru while establishing the institutions like IIT after independence, provided funds for providing basic facilities in the institutes. And in the last 20 years, the IIT Bombay has provided students opportunities to progress in their respective fields . We as a student body are happy about this, but students from the poor and socially disadvantaged sections should also get a place in it. The Central government should also make efforts for that."

Analytics roles pay an annual median salary of 10.5 lakhs, and placements in the consulting sector offers Rs 8.5 lahks. However, the sector-wise median package is consistently the highest (Rs 16.37 lakhs) in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector for all years, followed by the research and development sector (Rs 12.67 lakhs) and finance (Rs 12 lakhs). But the sectors with the highest median salary packages make relatively fewer offers during the placement season, states the paper published in the Current Science journal last month.

That apart, a comparison of the sector-wise salary distribution with and without Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) students shows a significant difference, indicating a preference for CSE students in certain sectors; thereby also making it a most sought-after branch at the IIT Bombay.