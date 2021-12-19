Mumbai: Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said.

While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women. Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, it said in a statement.

"Total six cases were diagnosed today - four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad. While two had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had travelled to England," it said.

All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. They are currently in isolation at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Two of them are women. The patients are in the age group of 21 to 57 years, it said.

"A five-year-old boy, who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar in Pune district, has been diagnosed with the Omicron variant. The patient is asymptomatic," the department said in the statement.

In Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune city, a 46-year-old man with travel history to the Middle East has been found infected with this strain. The patient has mild symptoms and is currently admitted to a private hospital. He is fully vaccinated, it said.

Out of 54 cases, 22 have been found in Mumbai, which include cases through screening at the international airport. Of these 22 patients, two hail from Karnataka, one each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra's Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts, 11 cases are in Pimpri Chinchwad, seven in Pune rural, three each in Pune city and Satara, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district) and Osmanabad, one each in Buldhana, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar.

Since December 1, a total of 1,28,518 travellers have arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Of these, 18,726 are from 'at risk' countries. Sixty-four coronavirus patients are from 'at risk' countries and 19 from other countries. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

