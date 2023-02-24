Nagpur: The Nagpur Special Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a man to double life imprisonment for raping his two minor daughters continuously for one and a half year at Mominpura area in Nagupr. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 or three months imprisonment to the accused's second wife, elder brother and sister-in-law who, according to the judgement, allowed the crime to happen.

According to the complaint lodged by the two minors - aged 14 and 12 years - at Tehsil police station, their father started sexually exploiting them after their mother died a couple of years ago while trying to give birth to a baby. The victims had also mentioned that their father who is an auto driver by profession sexually exploited them between June 2019 and November 13, 2020 following which they were forced to leave their house and had started living in their uncle's house.

According to the police, the two sisters finally confessed to their maternal uncle that their father used to rape them regularly and then their maternal uncle took them to the police station. "The uncle lodged the complaint on their behalf and we took the confessional statement from both the sisters. We initiated a case and the arrested the man allegedly for raping the minors," an investigating officer said.

Also read: 12-year-old raped 4-year-old girl in Sitamarhi, Bihar

According to the police, the incident was even more painful because the accused had remarried after the death of his first wife but he went on exploiting the girls sexually. "The accused's second wife, elder brother and sister-in-law were also aware of the misdeed but they allowed this crime to continue. They didn't report it to the police and so, in a way they were a party to the crime," the officer said.

The case was heard by Special Sessions Court Judge O. P. Jaiswal and the accused was awarded double life imprisonment under Section 4(2) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The court has also directed the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority to take care of the minors' education and proper rehabilitation, said public prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde.