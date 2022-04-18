Satara (Maha): A court in Maharashtra on Monday sent lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of alleged use of objectionable language during agitations for Maratha reservation in 2020. Sadavarte was arrested by the Satara city police last week after securing his custody from their Mumbai counterparts, who had earlier apprehended him in a separate case related to a protest by striking state transport undertaking employees outside the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar's in the metropolis.

At the end of his police remand on Monday, Sadavarte was produced before a court in western Maharashtra's Satara city which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said officials. A local resident had filed a police complaint alleging Sadavarte had used "objectionable" words on a TV channel during the agitations by Maratha outfits for reservation for community members in jobs and education in 2020. Based on the complaint, the Satara police had registered an FIR against the advocate. Sadavarte, who represents a section of the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was arrested along with several MSRTC staffers by the Mumbai police after the protest outside Pawar's residence over a week ago.

PTI