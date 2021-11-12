Mumbai: A Mumbai court has remanded a Hyderabad-based techie to police custody till November 15 in a case of rape threats to cricketer Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter.

Ram Nagesh, was arrested by the Mumbai police from Hyderabad few days ago. The man had posted an intrusive post on Twitter after India's defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup series on October 24.

After arresting Ram Nagesh, police brought him to Mumbai BKC Cyber ​​Cell headquarters and conducted a medical examination before producing him in court.

"Following Virat's manager complaint, police lodged an FIR on November 7. The accused was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to the Mumbai BKC Cyber ​​Cell headquarters. Later, he was produced before the court. The court has granted him police custody till November 15," said Rashmi Karandikar DCP, Mumbai Cyber ​​Cell.

According to the officials, following the loss to Pakistan on October 24, Indian team cricketers faced a barrage of abuses, many targeted bowler Mohammed Shami and abused him over his religion. When the skipper extended his support to Shami, he too was targeted, it was then rape threats were issued to captain's minor daughter from the Twitter handle.

Kohli's stand drew the ire of online trolls, leading to one internet user issuing rape threats against his nine-month-old daughter.

