Mumbai: A milk consumer from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday filed a complaint against a reputed milk company that an insect was found in milk. However, the complainant, Gyandev Khare, has disclosed that nothing of this kind was found after it was verified by the company.

After verification, it was found that there was an ink stain, so the complainant submitted an apology letter to the milk company for the inconvenience caused to the company. "Due to my mistaken vision, I mistook the ink stain on the milk bag for a cockroach-like insect. I have no complaint in this regard and therefore apologise for the inconvenience caused to the company," Khare said.