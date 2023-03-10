Nashik: The body of a Central Industrial Security Force commando from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was recovered on Friday, 21 hours after he fell into a canal and drowned when he lost control of his bike in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The police on Friday said the commando was identified as Ganesh Gite (36) and his wife and two kids, who were travelling with him and they survived the accident.

The accident happened when Gite, who joined CISF in 2011, had gone to his hometown Mendhi village in Sinnar taluka on February 24 for holidays. Gite on Thursday visited the famous Shirdi shrine, along with his wife, seven-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son and when the family was returning on a motorbike they met with an accident.

Also read: Bodies of 3 MBBS students fished out from Ganga in UP's Budaun

Around 6.30 pm, Gite lost control of the two-wheeler when he tried to take a turn near Chondhi Shivar, a little distance from their home, and the family fell into a canal, he said. Gite reportedly helped locals rescue his wife and children but could not pull himself out. The current was strong as the water was being discharged into the canal as per rotation, said the police.

A rescue operation was launched after the water supply to the canal was stopped. Gite's body was found at 2.25 pm on Friday, about one km from the accident spot, the police said. He had been on deputation to the Special Protection Group, said the police. While District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse monitored the rescue operation, the locals were upset that it took a long time to recover Gite's body.