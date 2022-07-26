Jalgaon(Maharastra): Some coaches of the Patliputra Express got disconnected from the train near Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon, Central Railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

Also read: Viral video: Reckless train passengers put lives at risk to save time and 'Rs 20'

The train was going to Patna from Mumbai. Coaches S5 and S6 of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna Express, also known as Patliputra Express got separated at 12.38 pm between Chalisgaon and Vaghli stations in Bhusawal division, located over 300 km from Mumbai.