New Delhi: Anticipating threat perception, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday took over the regular security of JSW Steel Limited at Dolvi in Maharashtra. With this induction, the number of total private establishments under CISF security cover went up to 13 as of today.

The JSW Steel Limited will be headed by an inspector rank officer and the sanctioned strength of CISF for this establishment is more than 70. The proximity of the plant to the coastal area makes it prone to various threats. "In the light of the threat perception, security of JSW, Dolvi is of utmost importance as this vital installation is contributing to the national economy. CISF will provide security to the JSW steel plant on quick reaction team (QRT) pattern," a CISF official said.

The administrative control of this private establishment will be under the inspector general, CISF, Western Sector. Located in Dlovi, the JSW steel limited is a private 5 million tons per annum integrated steel plant spread over an area of 1500 acres of land.