Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested Nilesh Paradkar, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader and close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan for allegedly celebrating Rajan's birthday in Chembur area of Maharashtra, police said. According to police, Paradkar, who is the Shiv Sena in-charge for Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Tilak Nagar police on Saturday.

The purported video of the incident went viral on social media. Paradkar was later produced before the Bhoiwada court and was released on a bond of Rs 25,000. The Tilak Nagar police accused him of celebrating the birthday of gangster Chota Rajan on January 13. As per police, Nilesh Paradkar had cut the cake for Chhota Raja's birthday on January 13 in Chembur.

On a tip-off, the Tilak Nagar police arrested Paradkar. A case for “disturbing peace” was later registered against him. Underworld don Chhota Rajan is currently lodged in jail in Delhi. Recently at Kurar village in Malad, a kabaddi tournament was organised on the occasion of the birthday of the notorious gangster Chhota Rajan.

Also read: CBI registers 12 new cases against Chhota Rajan, gangster Bharat Nepali

He wrote Big Boss on the cake. The name of Chhota Rajan's accomplice is Nilesh Paradkar and he is also an accused in many cases, along with Chhota Rajan. It is learnt that the court has ordered the accused Nilesh Paradkar to attend the Tilak Nagar police station for seven days and submit his passport. As per police sources, many cases were registered against Nilesh Paradkar.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019 registered 12 new cases against Chhota Rajan, gangster Bharat Nepali, his close aide and others. Fresh cases were registered under charges of murder, extortion, kidnapping and possession of illegal weapons among others. In August 2019, a Mumbai court had sentenced gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and five others to eight years imprisonment for attempting to murder hotelier BR Shetty in 2012. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs each on the six men, who were convicted in the case.