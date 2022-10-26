Mumbai: The Amboli police on Wednesday registered a case against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra after a complaint from his wife. In her complaint, she alleged that Mishra hit her with a car after which she suffered severe head injuries.

A complaint has been registered at the Amboli police station under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC. The police have started a search for the film producer. Further investigation into the matter is on.

