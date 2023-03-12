Chandrapur: The police registered a molestation case against the MLA from the Chimur Assembly constituency in the Chhandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The case was registered based on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that the MLA assaulted her husband Sainath Butke, the police said. The MLA was identified as Kirtikumar aka Bunty Bhangdiya of BJP. He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the police said.

According to the FIR, the MLA and a group of 15 to 20 persons arrived at the house of the complainant late Saturday night and started abusing her husband. Later, they dragged the complainant's husband from the residence and bashed him up. The woman alleged that she was molested and assaulted when she tried to rescue her husband from their clutches.

She further stated that her husband Sainath's elder brother Gajanan Butke, the district general secretary of Congress, who happened to arrive at their house was beaten up when he tried to rescue his younger sibling. She said her two kids were also assaulted. Meanwhile, the BJP MLA also lodged a counter-complaint against the woman's husband alleging that he posted objectionable messages on social media against his mother.

Ayush Nopani, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Warora, said, "A case of molestation has been registered against Bhangdiya." Similarly, the police also registered an FIR based on the MLA's complaint, Nopani said. The police are investigating the complaints lodged by both sides. However, no arrest is made so far, he said.