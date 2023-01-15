Aurangabad: A case was registered against Assistant Commissioner of Police of Aurangabad Vishal Dhume on Saturday night after he was accused of molesting a woman, the wife of his acquaintance when he was travelling in a car with them. The incident occurred after Dhume met the duo in a hotel where he had gone to drink and subsequently took a ride in their car while on his way back home.

In the car, the victim and her husband were sitting in front while Dhume sat in the back, the complaint noted, adding that the latter touched the woman from the back, following which she resisted his advancements. The incident did not stop there, as the accused further asked the husband-wife duo if he could use the washroom at their residence.

The CCTV footage from inside the residence displayed the ACP in a visibly intoxicated state trying multiple times to hit the victim's husband as well as locals attempting to take him away from the family. Eventually, police were informed, and escorted Dhume out of the premises. After the incident, Shiv Sena leader and Aurangabad MLC Ambadas Danve took the woman to the City Chowk Police Station and lodged a complaint. Danve has demanded a proper investigation in order to unearth the motive behind the ACP's act, reports noted.