Nashik (Maharashtra): A case has been registered here against Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly making defamatory comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The complaint was given by Yogesh Beldar, an office bearer of the Shinde group. A case under Section 500 of IPC has been registered in Nashik's Panchvati police station.

Uddhav Thackeray came out of Matoshree and interacted with the party activists on Saturday afternoon after a political controversy that erupted in Maharashtra after the Central Election Commission made the announcement on the Shiv Sena party name and bow and arrow symbol. Uddhav Thackeray made a speech here which was criticized by Shinde group and BJP leaders.

Later, countering the rivals, Sanjay Raut strongly objected to the allotment of the Shiv Sena name and symbol. He criticised CM Shinde and also demanded that Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah resign. Raut had also raised the Hindenburg report and its fallout and alleged that EVMs (electronic voting machines) have been hacked since 2014.

The row over the Central Election Commission giving the name Shiv Sena and the election symbol Dhanushyaban to the Shinde group remained unstoppable in Maharashtra. The Uddhav group and Sanjay Raut are seen getting aggressive against the declaration by the Election Commission. Raut is making unsparing attacks on the Centre and the Election Commission.

During a media interaction, MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday made a no holds barred criticism. Replying to questions from the media, the MP said a transaction of Rs 2,000 Cr took place in the allotment of the party name and symbol. He also alleged that the MLAs and MPs were purchased with hundreds of crores.