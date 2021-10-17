Pune: A case has been registered against a Brigadier-rank officer in connection with the suicide of a 42-yea-od lieutenant colonel-rank female officer in Pune's Wanwadi police station. The brigadier has been accused of threatening the woman with making her intimate photos and videos viral. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the officer.

The accused has been identified as one Brigadier Ajit Milu, who is serving in the General Staff Headquarters of the Army Training Command at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The woman's husband filed a case against the brigadier alleging that his wife committed suicide out of fear.

"Following a complaint from her husband, we have registered an abetment of suicide case against a fellow officer of the rank of Brigadier. Further investigation is on," said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5), on Sunday.

Also read: Hit by financial crisis, family of three die by suicide in Karnataka

Police also said that the deceased woman officer had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce. The woman also has a 17-year-old son.

The woman had come to the Army Training School in Pune for six months training and had completed three months of training.

The Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer was found hanging at her official accommodation on Wednesday(October 13) with a dupatta around her neck, police had said.

(With input from agencies)