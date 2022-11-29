Mumbai (Maharashtra): An American woman accused a cab driver of allegedly masturbating in front of her during a ride in the Andheri area of ​​Mumbai. The cab driver has been arrested and produced before the court. He was remanded in two days of police custody. The arrested cab driver has been identified as Yogendra Upadhyay. A case was registered against him under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said, "An American woman had booked a private taxi during her visit to Mumbai. During the ride, the driver started masturbating in front of her. After realising what was happening, she asked him to stop the car. The woman started shouting, attracting the attention of the passers-by, who rushed to help her." Police further stated, "The people, who gathered, held on to the accused until the police arrived. He was taken to the police station where a case was registered against him."