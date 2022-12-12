Palghar (Maharashtra): The driver, who molested a woman in a moving car, has been arrested by the Mandvi police of Palghar district in Maharashtra. Also, the victim's 10-month-old daughter was thrown to death from the speeding car, police said.

The search for the remaining accused, who included co passengers, in this case is on. The accused Vijay Kushwaha was arrested in the case that involved the killing of a baby girl before molesting the child's mother. The police said that the 10-month-old girl died after being thrown from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Saturday morning. Her mother was molested. A police officer said the woman was also pushed out of the vehicle and was seriously injured.

A case under 304 and 354 Sections of IPC has been registered against Vijay Kushwaha at PS Mandvi, Palghar district for molesting a woman in a moving car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The woman's 10-month-old daughter died in this incident. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

The woman and her daughter were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil in a cab. She shared the cab with some other passengers, she said. On the way, the cab driver and some fellow passengers allegedly molested the woman. When the woman resisted, they threw the baby out of the speeding cab, the woman told the police.

The girl died on the spot, the officer said. The woman was also pushed out of the cab. She has been admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered at Mandvi police station and the police are still searching for the remaining accused, the officer said. The main accused, driver Vijay Kushwaha, has been arrested.