Shirdi: At least 10 passengers were killed and several others injured when a private bus collided with a truck near Ishaneshwar temple, Pathare Shivar in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning. The mishap occurred at around 7 am, near Pathare Shivar in Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai.

Around 50 people from Ambernath in Thane area were traveling to Shirdi in a private bus bearing registration number MH 04 SK 2751. The bus collided with a goods truck bearing registration number MH 48 T 1295 which was going to Sinnar from Shirdi.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, an official said.