Nashik (Maharashtra) : As many as 14 persons died and 30 got injured after a bus collided with a container and caught fire on the Aurangabad Road in Nashik. Police said that the incident took place at 4.20 am on Saturday.

A bus caught fire in nashik district of maharashtra

They further revealed that the bus left from Yavatmal for Nashik on Friday night with over 30 passengers onboard adding that it collided with a container on the Aurangabad Road in Nashik following which the diesel tank of the bus exploded engulfing the vehicle into flames.

The driver of the bus also lost his life in the incident. According to police most of the passengers were sleeping when the accident took place. Nashik Police has started an investigation.