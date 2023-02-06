Nanded: Telangana Chief Minister and President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday said that his party will contest elections on all 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled next year. KCR was speaking at a meeting organized by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the name of 'Paksh Pravesh Sohal' (Party Joining Assembly) at Guru Gobind Singh Maidan in Nanded District Center on Sunday in the village of Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Speaking at the meeting, KCR said that the BRS will contest in all 288 legislative seats in Maharashtra. He said that the process of formation of farmers' committees in each Maratha village will be started within ten days. Many Maratha leaders joined the party in the presence of KCR on the occasion. KCR welcomed them by covering them with pink scarves.

Women representatives were covered with scarves by MLC Kavitha. Former Aheri Constituency MLA Deepak Dada Athram along with nine former ZPTC members, Sironcha Nagar Panchayat President Abdul Rauf, three representatives from Mulchara Nagar Panchayat, 12 people from Sironcha Taluk, five from Aheri Taluk and three Sarpanches from Etapalli Taluk joined the party.

The Telangana CM said that there is no dearth of economic and natural resources in the country saying people need “rulers who will use them for progress with determination”. The way people are divided and ruled has to change radically. A discussion on this issue should be held everywhere and change should be initiated.

The time has come for the youth, the educated and the intellectuals to think,'' he said. KCR also demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed to probe into the affairs of Adani companies amid the ongoing row. KCR said that if BRS comes to power, 33% reservation for women will be implemented in the legislative assemblies.

Delving into the issue of agri distress, KCR said that statistics show that farmer suicides in Maharashtra are the highest in the country. “The rulers do not care about the agricultural crisis. Farmers in Delhi have been protesting for 13 months on agriculture laws and 750 people died during the protests, but Prime Minister Modi did not shed a single tear.

How many days should the farmers who are facing life and death problem listen to the Prime Minister's 'Manki Baat'? Farmers who only knew how to plough must now rise to the level of using a pen and making laws. They should represent the people,” he said. KCR further said that India has a chance to become a richer country and a more dominant power than America.

“It has coal deposits equivalent to 361 billion dollars. With that, free electricity can be given to agriculture for 125 years. But they always joke in the name of politics,” he added. He also questioned the lack of welfare schemes in Maharashtra despite the state budget being double that of Telangana. “The budget of Telangana is Rs 2.5 lakh crores.

The budget of Maharashtra is Rs.5 lakh crores. Why are the welfare schemes running in Telangana not implemented here? The problem is the lack of a will. If the pink flag is hoisted in Maharashtra, everything will come here too. We will provide Dalit Bandhu to 25 lakh families every year across the country,” he said.

KCR further said that farmers in Telangana are being provided subsidy to set up sheep farms and even as welfare schemes have been extended to fishermen, Gita workers and Nai Brahmins. “We are providing 250 units of free electricity to Rajakas. Similar programs are needed all over the country,” he added. He also opposed the proposal to privatize the profitable sectors like LIC, electricity and railways.

"Even if the Modi government does all this, we will roll it back after coming to power in 2024. Even if there is no need, the states are being pressured to buy foreign coal privately at a high price. There are power cuts in New York and London, but not in Hyderabad. This should be the case in all cities,” he added.