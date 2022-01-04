Mumbai: Brijendra Chaudhary has been given an additional charge of Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after his predecessor Sameer Wankhede was transferred to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday.

Brijendra Chaudhary, who is serving as Indore Divisional Director, will hold the additional charge until a full-time director is appointed after Wankhede was denied an extension.

In September 2020, Wankhede was appointed as the Divisional Director of NCB for a period of six months to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His term was then extended by another six months, which ended on December 31.

Wankhede was caught in controversy over the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on October 3 last year in connection with the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik, the national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Minister for Minorities, held a press conference on Monday over Wankhede's new role.

