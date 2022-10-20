Mumbai: The Bombay Sessions Court will hear on November 2 the plea of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the petition filed by BJP's Mumbai secretary Vivekananda Gupta in the Shivdi court seeking action against Banerjee's alleged “disrespect” of the national anthem. Gupta had recently filed a petition in the Shivdi court alleging Banerjee disrespected the national anthem at a public function at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on December 1, 2021.

The Shivdi court was directed to register a case against Mamata Banerjee, after which the verdict of the Shivdi court was reported to the Bombay Sessions Court on behalf of Mamata Banerjee. Arguments from both parties, in this case, were completed during the previous hearing. The session court directed the Maharashtra government to clarify its position.

The hearing was scheduled for Thursday on behalf of the State government, but it could not be taken up due to some reasons. A few days ago, BJP workers in Mumbai filed a petition in the Shivdi Magistrate's Court demanding that a case of sedition be filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for insulting the national anthem.

During the hearing on the petition, the court directed Mamata Banerjee to appear in court on March 2. However, Banerjee approached the Bombay Sessions Court, which granted relief to her by suspending the order of the Shivdi Magistrate Court.