Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has dismissed two petitions by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma challenging an order by the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mazgaon to increase the arrears for the assessment years 2012-13 and 2013-14 under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act. Anushka had filed the pleas through her tax consultant Srikant Vikakar.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Gauri Godse was irked as to why Anushka did not file the petitions by herself and instead chose her tax consultant Srikant Vikakar. The bench said that there is no reason why Anushka cannot file these petitions herself. "The Writ Petitions are accordingly disposed of with liberty to the Petitioner to file Petitions afresh on the Petitioner’s own affirmation,” the bench said.

It is learnt that Anushka, in her pleas submitted that the tax officials had assessed her dues on the basis of endorsement of products and anchoring at award functions while not considering that she had performed in films and at awards functions as per a tri-party agreement with her agent Yashraj Films Pvt Ltd and producers/ event organisers.