Raigad: Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora was involved in an accident near Panvel, in Raigad district of Maharashtra, on Saturday. The incident occurred when Arora's driver lost control of the car, colliding in the process with three to four other vehicles belonging to Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) office bearers who were on route to a meeting in Pune with party chief Raj Thackeray.

She was rushed to Apollo Navi Mumbai by MNS General Secretary Jayraj Landage. Arora, as per reports, sustained head injuries and heavy bleeding. After arranging for initial treatment, she returned to Mumbai. The accident, according to information, occurred on the 38 km point located on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Arora's vehicle was, as per police sources, between two MNS vehicles at the time of the accident. It has been further learnt that the police have retrieved essential information about all three vehicles and would further contact people concerned to understand the nature of the mishap. An FIR will be registered after the accident is investigated.

