Mumbai (Maharashtra): Foreign delegates and dignitaries are set to visit Mumbai as a part of the G-20 Presidency meeting. In view of this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent as much as Rs 35 crore on several beautification works across the city, especially in the areas that will be frequented by the delegates during their three-day visit here.

To prevent pollution in the city, the BMC has even ordered to stop construction works for 10 days, the roads are being spruced up like never before, zebra crossings are being repainted and urgent repair works have also been taken up where needed.

Stating his concern over the selective beautification of the city, the Leader of Opposition, Ravi Raja said "this money belongs to the taxpayers and information about where and how it was spent should be provided to them. The administration has not given any information about how many people paid the tenders and how much money was paid."

Raja said that it should have been put on the website of the municipality so that people are well aware of it. Accusing the state government, Raja said the BMC is putting in efforts to woo the foreign delegates and make their stay comfortable and memorable. What about the people living here? We suffer every day with the increasing pollution, bad roads, garbage piled up everywhere, the BMC says that it does not have enough funds."

The administration is trying to hide the actual ground reality in the city. It must provide better services to the citizens by making this whole process a year-long exercise.