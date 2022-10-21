Mumbai (Maharashtra): A plea against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for cancellation of permission to hold Chhath Puja has been taken up by the Bombay High Court. The president of Durga Parameshwara Seva Mandal and the leader of the National Congress Party (NCP) Rakhee Jhadhav approached the High Court against BMC's order.

NCP leader said that they have sought permission from the municipality to hold Chhath Puja on the ground in Mumbai on October 30 and 31. But on October 19, the municipality received a letter stating permission was denied. NCP leader alleged that the civic body has granted permission to another Mandal to conduct Chhath Puja without any application and allegedly only based on a letter sent by a local BJP leader.

The petition also holds a grievance against the Mumbai police for refusing to grant a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the petitioner despite having the NOC from the traffic and fire department. The petition was listed for urgent hearing before a bench led by justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata, who asked the petitioners to appeal to the vacation bench.