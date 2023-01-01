Mumbai: BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh on Sunday demanded that Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner Law and Order Satyanarayana Chaudhary take strict actions against model Urfi Javed for promoting obscenity in society. Wagh, in the letter, said that the model is spreading obscenity by wearing revealing clothes to gain popularity.

"If Javed wants to reveal her body parts, she should do it in a room, but when she mooches around in public wearing short and revealing clothes, she gains popularity and followers on Instagram, but she puts our Indian culture at stake. Wagh demanded the police administration take appropriate action against the model and stop her from spreading obscenity.