Mumbai: BJP Maharashtra Vice-President Kripashankar Singh on Wednesday requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to include Marathi as an optional language in the Secondary and Higher Secondary curriculum in Uttar Pradesh, noting that youth from the latter state, on many occasions, migrate to Maharashtra for work, stating that learning Marathi would ensure them "better jobs".

"As you know for the last 50 years, I am staying in Maharashtra but keeping connections with Uttar Pradesh, especially, Poorvanchal. During this tenure of 50 years, I found that a big chunk of students who clear their Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations, get migrated to Maharashtra to get appropriate jobs. I noticed that when students come to Maharashtra, they face a number of problems since they don't know the Marathi language.

Also read: BJP announces list of Legislative Council candidates, drops Pankaja Munde

There are many vacancies in the State government or corporations that demand knowledge of the Marathi language. In my view, if Marathi is made an optional language in Secondary and Higher Secondary schools in UP, then it will help students in getting better jobs in Maharashtra," a note by Singh addressing Yogi Adityanath reads. This letter comes in handy for BJP in the state since MNS and Shiv Sena are eyeing voters from the Marathi-speaking populace ahead of the BMC polls.