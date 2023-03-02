Pune (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashwini Jagtap on Thursday won the Chinchwad seat by a margin of 36,000 votes by defeating NCP Candidate Nana Kate and independent Rahul Kalate. Ashwini Jagtap said that she is dedicating this victory to her husband the late Laxman Jagtap and the supporters. The Chinchwad by-election was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Ashwini Laxman Jagtap from the Jagtap family was nominated. Nana Kate received over 99,000 votes and Rahul Kalate, however, received over 44,000 votes. Ashwini Laxman Jagtap said that this victory is dedicated to the late Laxman Jagtap and the former gave credit to the party supporters. "Local leaders and state leaders supported me. I never thought that I would enter politics. I will strive to fulfil Laxman Jagtap's dreams," she said.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated BJP candidate Hemant Rasane in the Kasba Assembly by-election. The by-election of the Kasba constituency was announced due to the death of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak. The counting of votes for the byelections to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Thursday. The elections pitted the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena. The heavy police security force was deployed at the counting centres. Apart from the two constituencies, the results of the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly poll results have been announced today.