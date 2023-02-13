Mumbai (Maharashtra): MC Stan has lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, beating Shiv Thakare in a star-studded grand finale. The rapper walked home with the Bigg Boss 16 trophy comprising a cash purse of over Rs 31 lakh and a brand new car. MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh defeated Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in the grand finale.

Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house was a remarkable one. His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time, while his bond with other contestants like Shib Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik was loved by many. It was MC Stan Vs Shiv Thakare in the grand finale after Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary bid farewell to the show. Shiv Thakare stood as the runner up while Priyanka secured the third position in the show.

Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He rose to fame after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing. The Bigg Boss grand finale saw a galaxy of film personalities such as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Junooniyat cast, including Gautam Vig, Amkit Gupta, and Neha Rana. The top five contestants were also seen performing before the winner was feted with the trophy.

Shalin was seen performing on the song 'Bijli' from Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera', Archana danced on 'Hawa Hawaii', 'Anarkali Disco Chali', Priyanka performed with Ankit on a romantic track and was later seen having a dance off with her rival Shiv Thakare on 'Dhan Te Nan 2.0' from the film 'Kuttey'. Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh amused everyone with their witty sense of humour.

The eliminated housemates including Gori Nagori, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalis, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam and Ankit were also present at the finale. Friends and family of the top five contestants were in attendance at the grand finale.