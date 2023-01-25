Thane: In a major twist in the in the recovery of seven bodies of the same family from Bhima riverbed in Maharashtra's Pune district, police have said that the victims were murdered by their relatives over personal animosity. Police have arrested at least four accused in the case. The seven bodies of the same family were recovered from the Bhima riverbed in Daund taluka since January 18.

The deceased include a couple, their daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren. Police identified the deceased as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Mohan (40), their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28), and three children aged between three and seven years. While five bodies were recovered till January 22, three bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

A senior police official speaking under condition of anonymity said that all the seven people were murdered by their relatives over personal animosity. According to sources, the victims were allegedly given some sedatives before being thrown into the river adding that Pawar's son had recently eloped with a woman from Ahmednagar to which the couple had reprimanded their son.

Police is probing whether it has any link with the murders. As per a police official, the senior couple lived in Beed district and their daughter, her husband and the three kids lived in Osmanabad. However, for the last one year, they were all staying at Nighoj village in Ahmednagar. The four adults were working as daily wage labourers.

Initially, Police were having a tough time in identifying the bodies. However, police found a cellphone with one of the deceased woman, whose body was found on January 21. The cellphone helped police ascertain their identities. Police sources said that the victims had left the village on the night of January 17.