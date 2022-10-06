Nagpur( Maharashtra) : Bharat Mukti Morcha workers hold protest outside RSS office, detained on Thursday. As Bharat Mukti Morcha had sought permission for rally for October 6 but Police did not give their approval.

In his comment Nagpur CP said "In wake of law&order situation, we didn't give them permission. Since their people didn't cooperate, we implemented sec 144 of CrPC in Jaripatka & Panchpaoli areas, some leaders detained.