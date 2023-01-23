Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has stated that he has conveyed his desire to step down from the political responsibilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Mumbai.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities. Governor Koshyari has given this information through the Press Release issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday.

"I have always received the love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard. I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said. PM Modi was in Mumbai on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Koshyari added.

Earlier this month, Koshyari at an event said he has been unhappy after becoming the Governor and feels that he is not in the right place. He said that he feels happy and in the right place only when 'Sannyasis' come to the Raj Bhavan. Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019.

In November last year, he courted controversy after calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra.