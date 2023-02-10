Nashik: With restrictions on the use of animals followed by Covid pandemic putting its existence in danger, a circus owner has requested the government to lift the ban and provide facilities at discounted rates for revival. It is after five years that a circus is being held in Nashik. The Asiad Circus has set up its tent on the grounds of the Dongre slum, offering attractions and entertainment for toddlers to the elderly.

Adventure games: Around 60 artists from Assam, Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Nepal and South Africa will perform acrobatics while the clowns will take on the responsibility of entertaining the crowd. Among the most sought-after events included a 20-year-old girl locked in a 1.5-foot glass box, cycling, 'Maut Ka Kua', young women swinging in the dark on a 60 feet high rope, fire dance and a 1.5-foot-tall clown's laughter, along with African performers' gymnastics. The circus ground accommodates around 15,000 spectators. Earlier, similar shows were held in Jaipur, Udaipur and Indore.

The number of circus companies decreased: Prior to the pandemic, there were 100 circus companies in the country, but the figure has gone down. However, apart from the handful of famous circus companies, including Asiad Circus, Gemini Circus, Gordon Circus, Jumbo Circus, Rambo Circus and Great Bombay Circus that are currently operating, others have shut down. According to the Asiad Circus management, they have to incur an expenditure of Rs 60,000 to 70,000 daily to run the show. This money is needed to pay salaries of artists, ground rent, buy circus material, for communication, food and payment of wages of labourers for building the pavilion.

Show timings: The circus will have shows daily from 1 pm to 4 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm and 7 pm to 10 pm. There will be 28 performances in every show. The ticket prices are Rs 400, 250 and 150, the senior manager of the circus said.

Circus then and now: "I am working as a circus performer for the last 40 years. There is a huge difference between the circus of the past and that of now. Earlier, elephants, lions, horses, birds and dogs were used in the performances. At that time, a huge crowd of children would gather to see the animals that could be seen only in the forest or zoo. But now, the ban on animals has affected the circus industry a lot, senior artist Babli said.

Circus managers demand the lifting the ban on use of animals: "The pandemic has already caused several problems for the circuses. From the 100 circuses that were held earlier, currently, there are only five. The government should allow animals in the circus to keep the show running. The government should also provide facilities to the circuses at discounted rates," the circus manager said.