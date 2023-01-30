Maharashtra: Head of the Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who never shies away from courting controversies stated that Sant Tukaram was beaten up by his wife. This sweeping statement follows his recent claim that he possess miraculous powers to read others' minds.

In the recent video, Dhirendra can be heard saying that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was beaten daily by his wife and explaining the divinity behind that act. This comment has sparked a row with the BJP and NCP demanding that the video should immediately be banned and Dhirendra should apologise.

In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Dhirendra said, "Sant Tukaram was a Mahatma from Maharashtra. His wife used to beat him with a stick daily. Someone asked him, your wife beats you every day? Aren't you ashamed? To which Sant Tukaram replied, if I had got a loving wife, then I would not have fallen in love with God. Having an abusive wife allows me to serve God."

This statement has sparked controversy among the netizens. Acharya Tushar Bhosle of BJP's Adhyatmik Unit demanding an apology said, "Dhirendra Shastri has made a wrong reference while talking about Jagatguru Tukaram. This has damaged the image of Saint Tukaram Maharaj and his wife. This has insulted not only the Warkari community but entire Maharashtra. Dhirendra Shastri must apologise for his statement."

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule condemned Bageshwar Baba's statement. Sule said, "if anyone has said anything wrong about Sant Tukaram Maharaj, it must be publicly condemned. I believe in spirituality. These types of comments will not be tolerated." Sambhaji Brigade leader Samyosh Shinde are among those condemned Dhirendra's disrespectful comment on Sant Tukaram.