Ayodhya (UP): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on June 15. Ahead of his visit, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday reached the city to take stock of the situation and inspected the places Thackeray is supposed to visit. Raut was seen visiting the Saryu Aarti Ghat area of the city on Tuesday and inspecting the surroundings and preparations.

Later, speaking to the media, the Raut said it was not his first time in Ayodhya, and that there was no 'political reason' for Thackeray to visit the city, while at the same time invoking Shiv Sena's tryst with the popular holy site since the time of party founder Bal Thackeray. "You must be familiar with the fact that Shiv Sena is associated very closely with this movement. Uddhav Thackeray came here even when Shiv Sena was not in power in Maharashtra. He came to seek blessings even after he was elected to power.

Please don't try to find any political motives in this. We were planning this for two years, but due to COVID and the subsequent bad situation, we had to postpone it. We felt that we should seek the blessings of Lord Ram before starting our new initiatives in Maharashtra," he said. Meanwhile, ahead of Thackeray's visit, about 1,200 Shiv Sena workers have started their journey to the city on Tuesday. It is learned that the party has also booked several of Ayodhya's hotels to accommodate the workers.