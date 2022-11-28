Mumbai (Maharashtra): India's Avyaay Garg outclassed talents from Brazil, China, Germany, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and the United States to win the silver medal at the prestigious Singapore Open Chess Championship. The eight-year-old Avyaay Garg (ELO rating 1,242), a third-standard student of Aditya Birla World Academy, claimed the silver medal in his age-group under-8 category, which concluded at the Senza Cashew Community Centre in Singapore on Thursday.

Also read: FIFA World Cup: Late goal helps Germany draw 1-1 with Spain

In the four-day tournament around 500 participants from 10 countries were in the fray. Avyaay finished second with an incredible score of seven out of a possible eight, while Singapore's Lim Shee Hun Magnus topped the list with 7.5. Garg's coaches Balaji and SMCA's Durga Nagesh Gutula praised him, saying, "Avyaay Garg is a hardworking kid and has a keen sense of openings with subtle variations, his tactical skills are on par with former chess legend Mikhail Tal."

Fazaa, Avyaay's mother credits her son's achievement to hard work and coaches, who have been working relentlessly for Avyaay's wonderful journey. Thereafter, Avyaay Garg will be seen participating in the Indian National School Chess Championship to be held in Chennai early next year. (With agency inputs)