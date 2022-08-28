Maharashtra: Bilal Ahmad Abdul Razzaq (Bilal Katib), who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Mcoca court in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was granted bail by a two-member bench of Bombay High Court on July 15, 2022, despite the bail being granted, it took one and half month for Bilal Ahmed to be released from jail.

First, the Tehsildar took more than twenty days to prepare the solvency certificate, then the release has been delayed due to the difficult phase of the registrar of the Mumbai Sessions Court. Today, Bilal Ahmed breathed in the open air after a long period of 16 years in jail. After release from Taloja Jail, ATS officers tried to harass Bilal Ahmed and his family, but Bilal Ahmed and his family fully cooperated with the ATS as usual.

After release from Taloja Jail, Bilal Ahmad reached the office of Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra (Arshad Madani) and met Secretary of Legal Aid Committee Gulzar Azmi and Advocate Shahid Nadeem and thanked them for their support to get bail. On this occasion, Bilal Ahmed also remembered late advocate Shahid Azmi and said that the services of late Shahid Azmi are also unforgettable.

Bilal Ahmad was accompanied by his brothers Iqbal Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad, nephew Mehmood Ansari and other relatives who thanked Jamiat Ulema e Hind for helping. On this occasion, Bilal Ahmed expressed his special gratitude to Advocate Mubin Solkar and his Assistant Advocate Tahira Qureshi who successfully argued the bail plea in the Bombay High Court.