Mumbai: In an alarming development, the historical Gateway of India in Maharashtra capital Mumbai has developed cracks even as the government has assured to repair the monument. As per officials, the cracks in the one-and-half-century-old monument built during the British rule came to light during a recent structural audit conducted by the authorities.

After recording the cracks during the audit, a report was compiled and forwarded by the Archeology Department to the Maharashtra government for necessary action, the official added. As per the audit report, the Gateway of India building has developed multiple cracks, has overgrown vegetation, and developed damages to the dome's waterproofing and cement concrete.

It is pertinent to mention that the retaining wall on the side of the building collapsed during the recent cyclone and was temporarily repaired by the authorities. Union Minister Hardeep Puri, who was speaking at the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar awards ceremony in Mumbai, said that the government will repair the heritage structure soon.

On the report, the minister said if there was any such report over the damage to the building, the concerned departments of the state government and the central government will repair and preserve this historical structure. Puri said that the government's priority will be to preserve the heritage building and it will be taken care of.

The awards event which was held to felicitate women achievers on the occasion of Women's Day 2023 on Wednesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. After the British came to India for trade, the construction of the Gateway of India was started in 1911 to welcome King George V of England, who came to India by the same route as the British.

The construction of this building was completed in 1924. Since then, the building has endured the vagaries of the weather including sea waves, rain, heat and cold. The colonial structure recently underwent a structural audit.