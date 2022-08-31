Pune (Maharashtra): 'Ashtavinayakas' refers to the eight Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha and located in different parts of Maharashtra. At these temples, situated in and around Pune, there are eight distinct idols of Ganesha. The style and form of each idol of Ganesha and his trunk are different from another one.

Mainly located in western Maharashtra and Konkan, each Ashtavinayak temple has a separate history. Every village in Maharashtra has at least 1-2 Ganesha temples but these eight temples hold special significance. These are seen as places where the ancient stone-carved idols were discovered or where the earliest self-manifesting idols were found gained special importance.

'Moreshwar' also known as 'Sri Mayureshwar' is located in Moregaon of Pune district. It is said that Shri Moreshwar's eyes are studded with diamonds. A tower-like stone structure built near this temple dates back to ancient times. 'Sri Chintamani' Located in Theur, Pune, is said to be the destroyer of devotees' worries. An art gallery created by Nirgudkar Foundation depicts the illustrious career of Madhavrao. 'Sri Siddhivinayak' of Siddhatek is the third Ganapati of the Ashtavinayakas. Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar is said to have built this temple.

'Tripurarivade Mahaganapati' or 'Mahaganpati' is the fourth of Ashtavinayak temple. It is said that Lord Ganpati killed Tripurasur here. Mahaganpati is considered the most powerful of the Ashtavinayakas. 'Vigneshwar' of Ozar is known to be the richest Ganesha among the Ashtavinayakas. Vighneshwar's eyes are studded with rubies and his forehead is with diamonds. Having such a happy and auspicious idol, Shri Ganesha destroys obstacles, hence this Ganesha is called Vighneswar.

'Sri Girijatmaj' of Lenyadri is the sixth Ashtavinayak temple. Lord Ganesh's idol here is carved in stone. The temple has stone pillars that are beautifully carved with tigers, lions, and elephants. Varadvinayak of Mahad is the seventh Ashtavinayak temple. The temple is simple, circular, and has a dome and a snake engraved on the top.

Ganapati of Pali Shri Ballaleshwar is the eighth Ganapati of the Ashtavinayakas. In this east-facing temple, Ganesha's forehead is huge and there are diamonds in his eyes.