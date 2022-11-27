Nashik (Maharashtra): Multiple girls, many of them minors, were raped by a shelter home operator at Gyandeep Gurukul Aadhar Ashram located at Mhasrul Shivra in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Sunday. The case came to the fore after a 14-year-old girl from the Ashram alleged she was raped by the operator.

Following it, police also recorded statements of other girls living in the shelter home. "The police also recorded statements of other girls living in Aadharashram and found that even they were raped by the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Kumar Chavan.

Following it, the police have started the process of registering more cases against the suspect, Harshal More. Chavan said that the accused Harshal alias Sonu was interrogated by senior police officers till late night on Saturday at Mahsarul police station. The police have registered a case against the accused under the POSCO act and Child Atrocities act.

Investigation so far has revealed that More has been molesting the girls since 2018. He used to abuse and mistreat them under different pretexts. Police are further investigating the case.