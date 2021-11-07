Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team formed in the drugs-on-cruise case issued summons to Aryan Khan for interrogation on Sunday. However, NCB official later informed that due to a slight fever Aryan Khan will not appear.

On November 5, six cases including Aryan Khan's case were taken over by the Delhi team of NCB. The agency said in a statement that the cases which have national and international ramifications have been handed over to Delhi NCB's SIT in order to conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages.

Sameer Wankhede who has been spearheading the investigation is alleged of multiple extortion cases. Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case, had alleged that the Wankhede and some other NCB officials had sought Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in order to release Aryan Khan.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, which was on its way to Goa on October 2.

