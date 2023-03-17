Mumbai: A law graduate who was posing as female fashion designer arrested for allegedly blackmailing Amrita Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be produced in the Mumbai Sessions Court by the Malabaril police on Friday, sources said.

The suspect is a young girl identified as Anishka Jaisinghania. She is the daughter of infamous Anil Jaisinghania who is wanted in several cases. He was a 'Bookie' who shot to prominence after an extortion case was filed against a former police official Amar Jadhav. The latter had kidnapped Anil's wife and children and insisted to make bets in Cricket matches back in 2009.

The posing fashion designer was arrested on Thursday by the Malabaril police from her residence at camp number one of Ulhasnagar. Her arrest came after Amruta Fadnavis lodged a complaint against her at Malabar Hill police station on Feb. 20. It is believed that the accused was in contact with Amruta for the last one year.

Devendra on Thursday said that the accused while talking to Amruta over phone had boasted of her political connections and threatened Amruta of getting the VIP couple in trouble if she did not help in withdrawing cases against her father. Amruta had disconnected the call and lodged a police complaint against her, he said.

Devendra on Thursday also promised to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Aniksha's father Anil Jayasighani is a notorious international cricket bookie and is absconding for the last eight years. According to Devendra, the accused was in contact with Amruta for the last two years.

Anishka introduced herself to Amruta as a designer, and won her trust by asking her to wear dresses designed by her to get a boost for her own brand. Fadnavis said that Aniksha told Amruta that her father had been falsely implicated and sought Amruta's help for withdrawing cases against him in lieu of a bribe of Rs 1 crore. This is when Amruta smelled foul and contacted the police after blocking Aniksha's number, Devendra said.