Ahmednagar : The country's first Co-operation Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Sai Baba's Samadhi at Shirdi, today and performed Sai Baba's Padapuja during his 2-day visit in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Sai Sansthan, Shah was felicitated with a Sai idol. He was accompanied by Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil, Harshvardhan Patil and others were present.

Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Shirdi Sai Baba around 11.30 am today and attend co-operative conference at Pravaranagar after Sai Darshan.

However, as his flight was late at Shirdi Airport, he went straight to Pravaranagar for the Co-operative Conference.

After the conference at Pravaranagar, Amit Shah came directly to Shirdi and visited Sai Baba's Samadhi.

Shah said at the Co-operative Conference, "I am not here to break something but to join the missing links. However, I have seen some state governments are not giving bank guarantees to sugar mills whose management is politically linked to opposition parties. Why can't governments settle their sugar mill-related issues within the respective state instead of prompting us to hold hearings in New Delhi," .

On December 19, the Home Minister will attend various public events in Pune and start his day with the visit to Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in the city at 10 am.

Shah will inaugurate the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Pune at 11 am and then attend 'Bada Khana' -- a practice in Army and paramilitary forces to organize lunch or dinner on important days-- with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel at 1 pm.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: India likely to become the fastest growing economy in the next FY: Amit Shah