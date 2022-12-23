Mumbai: Amid the global Covid surge, the booster Covid vaccination drive received a lukewarm response from people, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. After the nationwide Covid vaccination drive, which commenced in January 2021, the BMC, too, had undertaken the vaccination drive in Mumbai.

The government had initially given the municipality the target of administering vaccines to 94 lakh citizens. A BMC official said they have given the first dose of vaccine to 10,8,89,721 people and both doses of vaccine to 98,8,748 people. He said the citizens responded overwhelmingly to taking the first and second doses of the vaccine in Mumbai.

However, the Mumbaikars have shown a poor response to the booster dose with only 14,48,785 citizens receiving the booster dose. The BMC official said that they have 6,000 doses of Covaxin while Covishield and Corbevax vaccines are awaited. Vaccination is currently underway at 40 locations in Mumbai. Mangala Gomare, chief executive health officer of the municipality's health department, informed that 36 of them are municipal centres and four are state government centres.