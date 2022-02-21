Mumbai (Maharashtra): Expressing displeasure over the meeting of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Telangana CM KCR to create an anti-BJP front, Congress leader and Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur claimed that an alternative to the present Opposition is not possible, without considering the Congress.

Following the footsteps of Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM KCR met Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar as part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP. Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the BJP, K Chandrashekar Rao visited Mumbai on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart and also Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

After the visit, Chandrasekhar Rao said that even after 75 years of independence, nothing has changed in the country. We have to find out the reasons. "The country has not developed as it should have. The reasons for this must be found. It is time to move forward with like-minded parties to take the country forward with a new agenda. Sharad Pawar is an experienced leader. He has blessed me. We have agreed to work together from now on," he said.

On the other hand, without discussing any new front, Sharad Pawar said that unemployment, poverty and farmers suicides are the issues the country is facing today. "Unemployment and poverty, farmers' suicides are the issues the country is facing today. These are the issues that have been discussed the most," he said.

Sharad Pawar who is currently in the UPA had also taken a cautious stance on Mamata Banerjee's statement to form a third party excluding Congress. It seems that Pawar maintained the same role even after KCR's visit today.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackery said that Hindutva is not for politics of revenge and expressed the view that there should be a conducive atmosphere in the states. He also warned that if anyone moves forward with their own intentions, the states and the country will fall.