Waliv (Maharashtra): Television actor Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. The Waliv police have arrested Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan in connection with the case following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother.

Sheezan Khan has been charged with abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said that the police are investigating the case. Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, a police official said adding that the reason behind the alleged 'suicide' is not clear. A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station. The body has been sent for post-mortem at JJ Hospital.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop. Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and later featured in shows such as 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'.

The young actress had featured in films like 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably 'Pyaar Ho Jaayega', 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona' and 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne'.